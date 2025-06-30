Lewis Capaldi Says ‘I’m Back, Baby’ with New Tour After Emotional Return

ContestsEvents
Kayla Morgan
Lewis Capaldi performs on the Pyramid stage during day three of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 27, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. Established by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury has grown into the UK's largest music festival, drawing over 200,000 fans to enjoy performances across more than 100 stages. In 2026, the festival will take a fallow year, a planned pause to allow the Worthy Farm site time to rest and recover.
Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

Lewis Capaldi is back — and he’s bringing his powerhouse voice to stages across the UK and Ireland this September.

The singer, who stepped away from music in 2023 to focus on his mental health and his Tourette’s diagnosis, made a surprise and emotional return at this year’s Glastonbury Festival. Now, he’s announced a full arena tour, marking his first major comeback since his break from the spotlight.

“I’m back, baby,” Capaldi declared onstage. And this time, he means business.

Glastonbury Do-Over

Fans will remember Capaldi’s last Glastonbury performance in 2023 — a tough moment when he lost his voice mid-set and experienced visible tics on stage. The crowd famously stepped in to help him finish Someone You Loved, creating a viral moment of love and support. Days later, Capaldi announced he’d be taking time off to care for his “physical and mental health” and adjust to the effects of his Tourette’s.

This year, he returned unannounced, taking over the mysterious “TBA” slot on the main stage. As his name flashed on the video screen, the crowd erupted.

“Second time’s a charm on this one,” he told fans. “I just wanted to come and finish what I couldn’t finish last time.”

His new single Survive, performed live for the first time, reflects that exact sentiment — pushing through struggles and finding strength in vulnerability.

A Comeback Story

Despite his break from big stages, Capaldi hasn’t been totally silent. He made surprise appearances in Scotland, including a mental health charity fundraiser in Edinburgh, and even returned to the OpenAir St. Gallen festival in Switzerland, where he had to cancel a show two years earlier, according to the BBC.

“Had to come back and make it up to you all,” he posted on social media.

With two UK number-one albums, a Brit Award, and Someone You Loved ranking as the fourth most-streamed song ever on Spotify, Capaldi has a lot to sing about. And now, he’s ready to do it again — on his own terms.

As he told the Glastonbury crowd before launching into his final song: “My name is Lewis Capaldi and I’m [expletive] back, baby.”

