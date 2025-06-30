Jensen Ackles Teases Possibility of ‘Supernatural’ Season 16

Our favorite wayward sons might carry on to Season 16! Just when we thought we were finally free from the emotional rollercoaster that was Supernatural, Jensen Ackles comes swaggering in, teasing the possibility of donning flannel once again as Dean Winchester. Of course, we’re talking about the Winchesters. When have they ever gotten anything without a catch?

Honestly, they should just make a deal with Crowley, be done with it, and give us fans a new season.

Jensen Ackles on the Delay

Ackles starred as Dean Winchester in 15 seasons of the fantasy drama show Supernatural, alongside his TV brother, Jared Padalecki. The show follows two brothers as they hunt demons, ghosts, and other supernatural beings as “hunters.” It aired from 2005 until 2020. Supernatural gained such a cult following that even though it’s been off the air for five years, Ackles, Padalecki, and Misha Collins, who played the guardian angel Castiel, are still being invited to fan-organized conventions to this day.

So, for Ackles to reveal that there’s a chance for a new season, fans are obviously already losing their minds.

In an interview with Collider, the actor-musician admitted that it’s his schedule that keeps season 16 from happening. Ackles is currently involved in four Amazon Prime Video series: The Boys (which will have him reunite with Padalecki and Collins for the final season), Vought Rising, Gen V, and Countdown. He said of his schedule, “Well, it sounds like Amazon’s going to have to come up with an idea on that one, because they’re controlling my schedule right now.”

It Can Still Happen

Unofficially, there are no go signals yet from the powers that may be. However, both Padalecki and Ackles have expressed their interest in returning. Ackles said, “We continue to talk about it. If it happens, then let's go.”

The Boys is officially ending, Countdown already premiered, and Vought Rising doesn’t have an official premiere date yet. Surely, Amazon can lend Ackles for Supernatural Season 16. Of course, the writers for the next season would need to get creative with how they could top Season 15’s ending, and how they could bring Dean back from the dead. (Sure, they’ve done it a couple of times, but his death in Season 15 felt final.)

Sam’s happy ending (sort of) of living a normal life, dying of old age, and reuniting with Dean in Heaven was already a fitting conclusion for a character who just wanted to be a regular dude.