Charlotte Student Support Program Hit Hard by Budget Cut

A major funding cut of $1 million has struck Communities In Schools of Charlotte-Mecklenburg. Staff cuts loom ahead. The changes will affect thousands of kids who count on vital school support.

"This is probably one of the hardest things I've had to do in my career — look at individuals who dedicated their lives to serving children and, because of a lack of funding, had to be let go," said Men Tchaas Ari to WCNC.

Inside Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, this group steps in to assist 6,000 kids facing tough times. They help with food, shelter, and academic needs. Now, with fewer workers, their reach will shrink.

Big changes are coming to school staffing patterns. Where multiple workers once helped, only one might remain. Some buildings will lose support entirely. "There's some schools where we had multiple staff members — we may move down to one. And if there's a school where we had one — we may not be in that school next year," Ari said.

To keep going, they'll mix different programs together. Despite having fewer people in schools, they aim to help just as many students as before.

The hunt is on for new money to fill the gap. Meanwhile, school officials haven't shared how these shifts might affect students when classes start up again.