Taylor Swift’s 2013 Movie Song “Sweeter Than Fiction” Takes Off After Fans Make Surprise Connection

Swift wrote "Sweeter Than Fiction" for One Chance, a 2013 film about Paul Potts winning the first series of Britain's Got Talent. Fans just made this discovery when the track appeared on her latest re-recorded work.

The track found its way to the Tangerine Edition of 1989 (Taylor's Version) last year. In 2024, the "Love Story" singer performed it live for the first time at her Eras tour concert in Amsterdam. Social media lit up when fans connected the dots to the Potts film with James Corden.

In a TikTok shared by the Talk of the Townsends podcast, co-host Hannah Townsend said, "I genuinely think a Taylor Swift fact that a lot of people won't know is that she wrote 'Sweeter Than Fiction' for the Paul Potts movie."

When her team was against her recording new music before the next album, Swift wouldn't budge. "My management, my label were like, 'No new music until the next album comes out.' Then I saw the movie and I was like, 'I have to be a part of this'," she told BBC Newsbeat in 2013.

The Golden Globes took notice, giving the track a nomination for Best Original Song. However, U2 won the award that year with "Ordinary Love" from the film Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.

Fans expressed shock on social media. Many admitted to playing the song on repeat without knowing its origins in film. The revelation sparked fresh interest in both the music and the movie.

James Corden starred as Paul Potts alongside Julie Walters in the film. At its release, Swift praised the work: "I think this movie is so incredible, it's funny, it's adorable, it's heart-warming, and I'm lucky to be a part of it."