Justin Bieber Becomes ‘@lilbieber’ on Instagram

Justin Bieber debuts a new Instagram handle and shares sweet photos of baby Jack Blues in a cardboard box ball pit.

Kayla Morgan
Singer Justin Bieber takes part in the draft during 2024 NHL All-Star Thursday at Scotiabank Arena on February 01, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Justin Bieber is switching things up — not with a new song, but with a new username.

On Thursday, June 26, the singer surprised fans by changing his Instagram handle to @lilbieber, posting a sweet set of photos featuring his baby son, Jack Blues, in the process.

While the singer didn’t give an official reason for the handle switch (his account used to be under his full name), fans are loving the change — and the cuteness overload that came with it.

In the new photos, Jack sits in a cardboard box filled with colorful ball pit balls, while Justin kneels beside him, totally in dad mode. Bieber kept the caption simple with a row of standing man emojis: “🧍‍♂️🧍‍♂️🧍‍♂️.”

It’s just the latest in a stream of adorable dad content from Bieber this month. Earlier in June, he posted black-and-white snapshots of Jack, including one where wife Hailey Bieber and their son were “playing” the piano together on Father’s Day, and another showing Bieber cuddling Jack at home.

Justin and Hailey welcomed Jack Blues in August 2024, and since then, he’s been quietly sharing moments from their life as new parents.

Justin Bieber
