Bojangles Opens $5.7M Charlotte Hub, Doubles Office Space for Growth

The chicken chain unveiled its expanded $5.7 million base in South Charlotte this week. The space jumped from 23,693 to 61,448 square feet, marking a key step in the company's push across the U.S.

At 500 Forest Point Circle, the new center stands in stark contrast to its predecessor. CEO Jose Armario told The Charlotte Observer, "It was dark, it wasn't modern, and it didn't have the right technology."

For the first time, staff from both corporate and food teams work side by side. A state-of-the-art kitchen spans 2,500 square feet. Workers use this space to perfect recipes, train teams, and maintain food standards. Next door, a 75-seat room with viewing windows lets staff watch kitchen operations.

"This building is more than just brick and mortar, it's a launchpad for what's next," Armario said. Since 2019, the chain has grown from 600 spots in 12 states to over 800 across 20.

At the opening, Mayor Pro Tem Dante Anderson stated, "Bojangles is more than a beloved brand, it's a Charlotte success story. We're proud they continue to invest in our people, our economy and our future."

The workspace features low walls and open zones to boost teamwork. Kathryn Murrow, who leads staff growth, noted, "What I like is there's more of a sense of community."

Staff can unwind in the Biscuit Cafe, complete with pool tables and event spaces. Art from UNC Charlotte and Northwest School of the Arts students fills the walls, each piece tied to the company's themes.

Started in 1977, the chain now runs 266 company spots and 561 franchise sites. New stores have popped up in Las Vegas, Houston, and New Jersey. They've added 40 more at Love's Travel Stops across the Midwest and Southeast.

The building hosts 233 workers on flex schedules. Half spend their time in the field. With two-thirds of the space in use, there's room to expand.