This Day in Top 40 History: June 26

Many surprising and interesting moments in Top 40 history happened on June 26. From unlikely bands topping the charts to an incredible final performance, this day has been filled with unforgettable facts that altered the music industry. Here, you'll discover several bits of trivia from this day in Top 40 history to share with a fellow music lover.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These Top 40 hit songs from June 26 were truly milestones for those performing them:

1965: For the first time, The Byrds achieved No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with their cover of Bob Dylan's song "Mr. Tambourine Man." It was the only song written by Dylan to make it to No. 1 in the U.S.

For the first time, The Byrds achieved No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with their cover of Bob Dylan's song "Mr. Tambourine Man." It was the only song written by Dylan to make it to No. 1 in the U.S. 2004: Velvet Revolver's debut album, Contraband, reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Not only was the album a commercial success, selling more than 4 million copies worldwide, but it was also the best-ever debut album from a new artist in the SoundScan era.

Cultural Milestones

June 26 has seen cultural shifts that have altered the landscape for Top 40 artists, such as:

2018: Barry Gibb, the last surviving member of the Bee Gees, was knighted by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace in London. He was given the honor for his contributions to the music industry and charity.

Barry Gibb, the last surviving member of the Bee Gees, was knighted by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace in London. He was given the honor for his contributions to the music industry and charity. 2020: Bob Dylan topped the U.K. albums chart at age 79 with his 39th studio album titled Rough and Rowdy Ways. This made him the oldest artist to accomplish the achievement with an album of completely original work.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These noteworthy performances and recordings made Top 40 history on June 26:

1977: At the Market Square Arena in Indianapolis, Indiana, Elvis Presley put on his last live performance in front of approximately 18,000 fans. He died later that summer on August 16.

At the Market Square Arena in Indianapolis, Indiana, Elvis Presley put on his last live performance in front of approximately 18,000 fans. He died later that summer on August 16. 2012: Owl City and Carly Rae Jepsen's single, "Good Times," was released. The song would eventually peak at No. 8 and be featured on both artists’ albums.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The 1970s were an interesting time in Top 40 history, with these changes and challenges from June 26 having a major impact:

1973: Police raided the home of Keith Richards in Chelsea, England, where he and his girlfriend, actress Anita Pallenberg, lived. They were both arrested on drug possession charges and having a firearm and ammunition without a license.

Police raided the home of Keith Richards in Chelsea, England, where he and his girlfriend, actress Anita Pallenberg, lived. They were both arrested on drug possession charges and having a firearm and ammunition without a license. 1975: Although Sonny Bono and Cher had separated a year before, their divorce was finalized. The pop and TV stars had been married for six years, but they had been together for 13 years.