Sabrina Carpenter Shares ‘God-Approved’ Album Cover After Backlash
Sabrina Carpenter reveals a new version of her Man’s Best Friend album cover after online debate over the original artwork.
Sabrina Carpenter just proved she can handle criticism — and have fun with it, too.
After facing backlash over the original cover art for her upcoming album Man’s Best Friend, the pop star is offering fans a new version. On Wednesday (June 25), Carpenter announced that she’s selling signed copies of the album, some of which feature an alternate black-and-white cover. The new image shows her placing a hand on the shoulder of a suited man, gazing off-camera.
“i signed some copies of Man’s Best Friend for you guys,” she wrote in the caption on Instagram. “& here is a new alternate cover approved by God.”
What Was the Controversy?
The original artwork for Man’s Best Friend featured a more provocative image: Carpenter on her hands and knees, touching a faceless man’s leg while he held a fistful of her hair. Some critics accused the image of being overly sexualized and even anti-feminist.
But plenty of fans — and a few famous names — jumped to her defense, pointing out that the imagery fits within Carpenter’s bold, sex-positive style.
Even Carly Simon, the legendary singer-songwriter, chimed in during an interview with Rolling Stone, saying:
“She’s not doing anything outrageous … There have been far flashier covers than hers. I don’t know why she’s getting such flak.”
Music Over Everything
Despite the drama, Carpenter’s music is winning. Her lead single “Manchild” recently debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 (June 21), making it her second chart-topper and the first to enter directly at the top.
Whether you love the original art or prefer the divine-approved version, one thing’s clear — Sabrina’s in full control of her message, and she’s not backing down.