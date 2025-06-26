ContestsEvents
Sabrina Carpenter Shares ‘God-Approved’ Album Cover After Backlash

Sabrina Carpenter reveals a new version of her Man’s Best Friend album cover after online debate over the original artwork.

Sabrina Carpenter attends The BRIT Awards 2025 at the InterContinental London - The O2 on March 01, 2025 in London, England.
Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter just proved she can handle criticism — and have fun with it, too.

After facing backlash over the original cover art for her upcoming album Man’s Best Friend, the pop star is offering fans a new version. On Wednesday (June 25), Carpenter announced that she’s selling signed copies of the album, some of which feature an alternate black-and-white cover. The new image shows her placing a hand on the shoulder of a suited man, gazing off-camera.

“i signed some copies of Man’s Best Friend for you guys,” she wrote in the caption on Instagram. “& here is a new alternate cover approved by God.”

What Was the Controversy?

The original artwork for Man’s Best Friend featured a more provocative image: Carpenter on her hands and knees, touching a faceless man’s leg while he held a fistful of her hair. Some critics accused the image of being overly sexualized and even anti-feminist.

But plenty of fans — and a few famous names — jumped to her defense, pointing out that the imagery fits within Carpenter’s bold, sex-positive style.

Even Carly Simon, the legendary singer-songwriter, chimed in during an interview with Rolling Stone, saying:

“She’s not doing anything outrageous … There have been far flashier covers than hers. I don’t know why she’s getting such flak.”

Music Over Everything

Despite the drama, Carpenter’s music is winning. Her lead single “Manchild” recently debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 (June 21), making it her second chart-topper and the first to enter directly at the top.

Whether you love the original art or prefer the divine-approved version, one thing’s clear — Sabrina’s in full control of her message, and she’s not backing down.

Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
