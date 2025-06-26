Outside Lands Festival Reveals 2025 Lineup featuring Doja Cat, Tyler, the Creator, and Hozier

From August 8 to 10, music will fill San Francisco's Golden Gate Park as the 17th Outside Lands Festival brings more than 90 acts to its stages. Doja Cat, Tyler, the Creator, and Hozier stand at the top of this year's lineup.

For the first time in the event's history, Vampire Weekend plans to perform two sets on Saturday, opening and closing the day's music. On Friday, you'll get to see Beck do a special orchestra performance while Anderson.Paak & The Free Nationals close out Sunday's shows with their signature sound.

As Variance Magazine puts it, "Outside Lands 2025 might be the festival's most ambitious year yet. From surprise orchestral sets to drag raves under the redwoods, this year's lineup isn't just stacked, it's genre-bending, inclusive, and certainly original."

Studio RRD has crafted a fresh look for the open-air SOMA stage. You can watch as dance music takes center stage here with sets from Black Coffee, Claude VonStroke, and Floating Points. At the Dolores' stage, now in its third year, Rebecca Black will join local drag artists to shine light on LGBTQ+ talent.

Want to get married at the music festival? The Outside Lands City Hall makes it possible. According to El Observador News, "City hall offers an intimate outdoor space where attendees can celebrate love and get legally married or recommit their marriage throughout the weekend."

McLaren Pass turns into a wedding spot, where you can witness daily love declarations among the eucalyptus trees. A portion of the funds from each ceremony goes into supporting Lambda Legal's work in advancing LGBTQ+ civil rights.

There will be plenty of culinary experiences to enjoy, too. Top chefs Melissa King, Tyler Florence, and Dana Younkin will cook at the Golden Gate Club. As long as you have a ticket, you can wander through Taste of the Bay Area, Wine Lands, Beer Lands, and Cocktail Magic spots. Grass Lands stays unique as the first approved cannabis space at any major US music event.

You can still buy three-day passes to see it all. Single-day tickets cost $235. While three-day VIP passes have sold out, one-day VIP spots are still available. So, if you intend to go, you might need to act fast.