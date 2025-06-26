McCrorey YMCA Offers Free 12-Week Fitness Classes for Cancer Survivors

At Charlotte's McCrorey YMCA, a new fitness program blends workout sessions with wellness coaching at no cost. The 12-week course supports cancer survivors through physical training, mental wellness, and nutrition guidance.

"The Livestrong program is actually encouraging me to walk in my faith. I am living like I'm healed," said Belinda Randolph per WCNC.

Adults 18 and up can join with medical clearance. The sessions build strength for those in treatment or recovery. Each class adapts to fit different fitness needs.

Group leader Sarah Correa shapes the training plan. "We have a combination of discussion, fellowship, and personal training for the participants. So, at the end of three months, we reassess where everybody is physically and celebrate all of our improvements," said Correa.

Guest specialists boost the program's impact. "We have mental health specialists come in and talk to the participants, we have nutritionists come in," Correa added.

The timing clicked for Randolph. After beating breast cancer two decades ago, she now faces MGUS, which might progress to multiple myeloma. The YMCA's invitation sparked fresh motivation.

"I'm up, I'm coming to the gym at least twice a week. I'm meeting new people who have similar stories to me, or different stories," Randolph said. "We're not just the people with cancer."

The classes welcome survivors at any point in their health path. "Participants have different stories, some of them are still in treatment, or just finishing treatment. Some will come having been cancer-free for many years," Correa noted.

While building physical strength, members find friendship. Staff track progress through one-on-one check-ins across the three months.