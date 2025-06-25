Ice Spice Opens Up About Friendship with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Kids’ Choice Awards

At the 2025 Kids' Choice Awards, Ice Spice shared thoughts about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The rapper called them "really, really funny" and "some of my funniest friends" in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the awards show.

During red carpet talks, she kept it simple. "They're funny, you guys. That's the scoop. They're like us," she said. Her words came quickly and straight to the point.

In May 2023, she collaborated with Swift on Swift's "Karma" remix. The song shot up to second place on the Billboard Hot 100. This team-up started it all. Soon after, they formed a friendship, and she even watched both the 2024 and 2025 Super Bowls next to the "Love Story" singer.

The news of working with Swift hit her hard. "I started crying when I heard about it," she expressed in a chat with Billboard. "I was like, 'No, you're lying. That's not real!' I was so emotional, it was like tears of joy, of course. But, just grateful — iconic."

Swift noticed how well her friend handles the music world. "Seeing Ice lean into the strategic, financial, and business aspects of her career is really exciting for me. The more artists learn about the inner workings of the music industry, the more power they can have in their creative world," Swift shared with Rolling Stone.

Both stars also appeared on TV. Swift brought Ice Spice onto Saturday Night Live for her first time in October 2023. Kelce jumped in that night, acting in a bit about his link to Swift.

Swift and her boyfriend, Kelce, both received nominations at the Kids' Choice Awards — she for Favorite Female Artist and he for Favorite Male Sports Star. This marks the second consecutive year that they've both received nods at the same event. In the end, SZA and LeBron James took home the honors.

These days, Ice Spice stays busy. She's got a part in the next SpongeBob film coming up. She'll be lending her voice to a new character in the show and also creating an original song for The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, set to release on December 19.