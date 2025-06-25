Bojangles Rolls Out New Breakfast Burrito at 830 Spots

Starting June 23, Bojangles added a fresh breakfast option at its 830 locations across 20 states. The Breakfast Bo-Rito costs $4.49 at most sites.

Inside the warm flour tortilla, customers find a mix of fresh-cooked sausage and scrambled eggs, crispy hash browns, melted Monterey Jack cheese, and savory gravy. Each order includes a packet of Texas Pete Hot Sauce.

"Breakfast has always been a big part of who we are at Bojangles, and the new Bo-Rito is a fun new way for our fans to satisfy their breakfast cravings," said Marshall Scarborough, per Business Wire.

Want it as a meal? Add Bo-Tato Rounds and a drink. Customers can order in-store, through the app, or with delivery services.

This marks the chain's first venture into breakfast burritos. Since opening in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 1977, the restaurant has built its morning menu around biscuit sandwiches.

While the Bo-Rito's stay is temporary, no final date has been set. Early sales show strong interest from morning customers at participating stores.