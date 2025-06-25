ContestsEvents
Ariana Grande’s Toughest Songs to Sing

From whistle notes to breathless belts, these Ariana Grande tracks prove why she’s one of pop’s strongest vocalists.

Kayla Morgan
US singer-songwriter Ariana Grande attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025.
Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Ariana Grande is widely recognized not just as a pop star, but as one of today’s most technically gifted vocalists. Known for her wide range, breath control, and precision, Grande often incorporates complex vocal runs, layered harmonies, and register switches—all while maintaining clarity and emotion.

But which of her hits are the absolute hardest to sing? Here’s a ranking, from “that’s tricky” to “don’t try this without a warm-up and water bottle.”

"No Tears Left to Cry"

At first listen, this may seem like a mid-tempo radio hit, but vocally, it demands constant movement between head and chest voice. The chorus is especially difficult, requiring fluid register transitions and tight harmonies, both of which are handled seamlessly by Grande.

"Dangerous Woman"

“Dangerous Woman” challenges a vocalist’s control and tone. The chorus calls for powerful belting, but it must remain smooth and effortless—something Grande does with restraint and accuracy.

"Honeymoon Avenue"

This early fan favorite combines classical vocal phrasing with modern soul. It involves long, sustained phrases and detailed vocal runs—requiring excellent breath control and pitch accuracy. It’s a technical piece that’s often performed live with orchestral backing, which adds to the complexity.

"Into You"

While not flashy, “Into You” is vocally demanding in its stamina and pitch stability. The chorus requires consistent energy and vocal precision throughout. What makes it especially tough is the balance between maintaining emotional delivery and staying technically sound.

"God Is a Woman"

This song showcases vocal agility and range. From its layered background harmonies to the rapid lyrical phrasing and a climactic belt in the bridge, “God Is a Woman” is a challenge from start to finish. Its breath control demands are particularly high.

"Emotions" (Mariah Carey Cover)

Although not an original Grande track, her cover of Mariah Carey’s “Emotions” deserves the top spot. Grande delivers this notoriously difficult song live, complete with whistle tones, tight vocal runs, and a level of control that few vocalists can match.

Ariana Grande doesn’t just sing; she performs vocals like instruments. Her hardest songs aren’t just about hitting the right notes—they’re about telling a story while doing the impossible with your voice.

So next time you hear her nailing a high G or whisper-belting a run, just know: it’s not easy, and very few can do it like Ariana.

Kayla MorganWriter
