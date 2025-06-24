NCDOT Plans $3.2 Billion I-77 Toll Lane Project Through Charlotte

North Carolina will spend $3.2 billion on I-77 toll lanes from Charlotte to South Carolina. This marks the state's costliest road work to date.

Workers will add two pay-to-use lanes in both directions on the 11-mile stretch between Brookshire Freeway and the state lines. "We're really at the starting line to be able to move forward and implement the project," Brett Canipe told the Charlotte Observer.

While $600 million sits ready, the state must find private firms to fund the remaining $2.6 billion. The hunt for qualified builders starts next August.

Risk to drivers spurs this massive undertaking. The targeted section sees 2.5 times more wrecks than similar urban interstates across America. Traffic jams cause most of these crashes.

Plans call for major upgrades to exit points, aiming to cut down accidents. The push comes as Mecklenburg County tops state crash statistics, prompting swift action from state leaders.

Last October, Charlotte's council members backed the plan without a single no vote. Officials want a builder picked by 2027's end.

"We expect to have a bit of competition to sift through," said Canipe, hinting at fresh approaches from potential builders. Public discussions about construction will start in the coming months.