Jessie J Shares Brave Update After Breast Cancer Surgery
Jessie J shares raw moments from her breast cancer surgery, thanking doctors, family—and joking about her boyfriend in a nurse costume.
Jessie J is opening up about her breast cancer journey, offering a candid look at the days following her recent surgery. On Monday, June 23, the singer shared an update on Instagram, reflecting on both the difficult and hopeful moments of her recovery.
“‼️Blood warning‼️ This post is some of the honest lows and highs of the last 48 hours. I will always show the good and hard bits of any journey I go through,” she wrote.
The post included images of Jessie in the hospital, showing the markings made before her surgical incisions, as well as video clips of her resting after the procedure. She also shared photos of her boyfriend, Chanan Safir Colman, and their 2-year-old son, Sky, who were there to support her.
“Grateful to my doctor / surgeon and all the nurses who cared for me and all my family / friends who came to visit. 🫂,” she added. “I am home now, to rest and wait for my results 🤞🏻.”
She lightened the tone briefly by writing, “Chanan is in a nurse outfit. No no, he isn’t, but funny to imagine.”
Jessie ended the message by acknowledging others who may be struggling: “Still hugging everyone going through something tough right now. We all got this! 🫂🫀🔋.”
This update comes shortly after Jessie performed at a sold-out show at Wembley Stadium on June 16. It was her final performance before beginning treatment. Onstage, she told the crowd, “It’s my last show before I go to beat breast cancer!”
Jessie first announced her diagnosis in an Instagram post on June 3.