Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther” Takes Lead in 2025 Summer Song Race After 13-Week Billboard Hot 100 Streak

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's song “Luther” has ruled the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 weeks straight. The track was inspired by Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn's 1982 classic “If This World Were Mine,” and right now, it's the clear front-runner for the song of the summer.

But there's tough competition. Bad Bunny's “NUEVAYoL” pulls from El Gran Combo's 1975 salsa hit “Un Verano en Nueva York” into a fresh reggaeton groove that's catching on fast.

Drake isn't staying quiet either. His track “Nokia” incorporates vintage ringtone sounds, dropping right in the middle of his ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar, which critics call "one of the biggest beefs in recent rap history," according to The Associated Press.

Then, there's Morgan Wallen, who is trying something new by teaming up with Tate McRae on “What I Want.” It's his first duet with a female artist and marks a shift from his usual approach.

On TikTok, "Boots on the Ground" by 803Fresh is going viral for its creative blend of country-pop and trap beats. AP News notes it as "an organic hit that centers a kind of soulful line dance," and the track continues to gain traction across social platforms and streaming charts.

PinkPantheress is back too, dropping “Tonight,” a track that mixes bassline house with hyperpop. At 24, she's keeping the momentum going with sharp production and catchy hooks.

After four years away, Lorde returned to music this spring with “What Was That.” She's swapped her usual folk vibe for synth-heavy beats, diving into heartbreak through a whole new electronic sound.

New global pop group KATSEYE bursts onto the charts with "Gnarly." It's full of fun chants, glossy production, and that recognizable K-pop energy that screams summer. Plus, they're already landing brand deals.

Young Miko is another artist who recently dropped a summer-ready track called “WASSUP,” sampling both Lil Wayne's “Lollipop” and Voltio's “Chulin Culin Chunfly.” The Puerto Rican singer made the song breezy, flirty, and perfect for warm-weather romance or hot weather playlists.