Halsey Gets Real About Health Journey in Honest Post

Halsey is letting fans in on the not-so-glamorous parts of life behind the spotlight—and they’re doing it with honesty and a hint of humor. On Sunday, June 22, the singer…

Kayla Morgan
Halsey attends Gold Gala 2024 at The Music Center smiling wearing a long hot pink half up hairstyle and traditional Indian clothing. Halsey’s Lupus Diagnosis Garners Fatphobic Comments.
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Gold House

Halsey is letting fans in on the not-so-glamorous parts of life behind the spotlight—and they’re doing it with honesty and a hint of humor.

On Sunday, June 22, the singer (who uses she/they pronouns) posted a personal carousel of six images on Instagram, offering a window into their health journey while on the road for the For My Last Trick tour. One of the most striking photos? A fresh-faced Halsey standing in what looked like a hospital bathroom, wearing a white tank top and showing a port in their chest.

“Evidence that I still exist when the show ends,” Halsey captioned the post. “90s mom haircut loading 🌈.” Fiancé Avan Jogia responded with a simple airplane emoji in the comments.

Other shots in the post were just as intimate and down-to-earth: a makeup-free selfie, a quiet moment next to their 3-year-old son Ender Ridley Aydin, a playful behind-the-scenes photo getting glam, and a cozy video clip of Jogia’s feet as they watched TV together.

Halsey first revealed in June 2024 that they had been diagnosed with lupus SLE and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder in 2022. “Both... are currently being managed or in remission; and both... I will likely have for the duration of my life,” they shared at the time.

“After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors,” Halsey wrote. “After 2 years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to.”

Lupus is a long-term autoimmune disease where the immune system mistakenly attacks the body’s own tissues, leading to inflammation in areas like the skin, joints, and organs, according to The Mayo Clinic. There’s no cure yet, but it can be managed with treatment.

As for lymphoproliferative disorders? According to Healthline, they’re conditions where the body produces too many white blood cells called lymphocytes. T-cell disorders in this group include serious conditions like leukemia and lymphoma.

In September 2024, Halsey also shared that they had been hospitalized after experiencing a seizure, updating fans again on their health.

Still, through the tough moments, Halsey continues to be open—and finds strength in connecting with fans: raw, real, and resilient.

Kayla MorganWriter
