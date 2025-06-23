Charlotte Breweries Grab National Spotlight

Beer makers in Charlotte shot up USA Today's 2025 rankings. Local brewers won big awards while battling steep production costs. Short and sweet: the city's beer scene is hot.

At the NC Brewers Cup, Birdsong and Divine Barrel took gold. Their wins put Charlotte's beer craft in focus. Pilot's Pub Ale turned heads, while Resident Culture's NARC IPA wowed judges across the U.S.

The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery's sprawling outdoor space earned praise as a top U.S. beer spot. This win comes right before South End welcomes Distro Beer Hub, a fresh take on food halls that puts local brews front and center.

Carolina Malt House backs these brewers with state-grown ingredients, including NoDa, Free Range, and Triple C with local malt. It's farm-to-glass at its finest.

Success brings its own tests. Metal costs bite hard: new fees on aluminum and steel push prices up. Beer fans might soon pay more at their favorite spots. Still, brewers push on.

Growth stays strong through the tough spots. Take South End's Distro Beer Hub: it's set to pack multiple beer makers under one roof. Think of it as a playground for craft beer fans.

These days, Charlotte's brewers stand tall in big contests. From state cups to national lists, they're making their mark. The city's beer scene keeps punching above its weight.