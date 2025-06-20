Register to Win Advanced Screening Tickets to see Jurassic World Rebirth

Register for your chance to win Advanced screening tickets to see Jurassic World Rebirth on Monday June 30th at AMC Northlake! 🦖🦕 The worst of the worst dinosaurs were left here…🦕 🦖

This summer, three years after the Jurassic World trilogy concluded with each film surpassing $1 billion at the global box office, the enduring Jurassic series evolves in an ingenious new direction with Jurassic World Rebirth.

Anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson, Emmy and SAG nominee Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar® winner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter sees an extraction team race to the most dangerous place on Earth, an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park, inhabited by the worst of the worst that were left behind.

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH is set to release in theaters on July 2.