Charlotte Kicks Off Paid CDL Training Program To Fill Trade Jobs

A new paid apprenticeship has started in Charlotte's Solid Waste Services unit. Workers can now earn their Commercial Driver's Licenses and trade papers while getting paid. The twelve-month program aims to open doors for those seeking better work.

"We want to recognize and eliminate those employment barriers, and we realize that it was difficult for employees to get their CDL driver's license," said Trevon Rhine, safety coordinator, to WCNC.

Students split time between books and trucks. They study hard, pass DMV tests, and earn permits step by step. At the finish line, they walk away with three prizes: a CDL license, Journeyman's Card, and OSHA 10 badge.

Two years after finishing the program, Jalen Woods now runs big rigs as a senior operator. "I didn't go to college myself, so to me, this was a graduation," Woods said. "The skills you pick up here set you apart: not many can do what we do."

The path mixes brain work with street smarts. Woods explained: "First came the classroom stuff, lots of studying and book work. Once we got our facts straight, we headed to DMV for tests and grabbed our permits."

But for Woods, the best part isn't the job itself. "When my kids spot me in the truck helping keep Charlotte clean, they point and shout, 'That's daddy!' Makes me feel like their superhero."