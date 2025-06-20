Bad Bunny’s World Tour Sells 2.6 Million Tickets Before Massive Stadium Run

Bad Bunny's upcoming world tour has racked up 2.6 million ticket sales, with revenue soaring into the hundreds of millions even before his first show in the Dominican Republic on November 21, according to the data Live Nation provided to Billboard.

While addressing some fan theories that posit his stadium tour might be a Bad Bunny Eras Tour with segments for specific albums that defined his career, he denied it. "First of all, I'm not Taylor Swift," said the Puerto Rican artist in a recent Variety interview.

"I want to clarify now so that they don't get so excited: It's not going to be organized that way. It's still very much a tour for DeBÍ, with some older songs sprinkled in."

Making history, this marks the first Spanish-language stadium tour spanning seven nations. His sixth album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, meaning, I Should Have Taken More Photos, shot to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in January. Most songs from the record will set the stage for these massive shows.

Starting in Latin America, the artist hits Costa Rica and Mexico as winter sets in by December. Next up? He'll rock stages in Colombia next January. By February 2026, fans in Brazil and Australia will be able to watch him break new ground.

The star takes his first bow in Japan come March. From May to July, you can watch him perform in stadiums across Europe.

A special 30-night stint at Puerto Rico's Coliseo José Miguel Agrelot comes first, and this run will pack in 250,000 fans on the island, right before the worldwide shows begin.

"At times, I do think, cabrón, what I'm signing up for is a lot. But the way I see it, I'm not a doctor; I'm not a teacher; I'm not someone who has to wake up every morning at 5 a.m. to lay down concrete on a busy road to survive. My job is to f*cking sing, and even though it comes with its own set of sacrifices, it feels silly to complain about it," said the artist to Variety.