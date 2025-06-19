Ed Sheeran’s “Sapphire” Reaches No. 1 on UK Chart, Scores 23rd Chart-Topping Hit

Ed Sheeran's latest track "Sapphire" claimed the top spot on the UK charts. Moving swiftly from third place, it marks his 23rd time at No. 1 on the EE Official Big Top 40.

The track is from his upcoming album, Play, scheduled for release this fall. In an unusual twist, "Sapphire" shot from the bottom at No. 99 of the Official Singles Downloads chart straight to first place within seven days, as reported by Forbes.

The British singer's success was reflected in multiple UK rankings. The single grabbed second place on the Official Singles Sales, while securing spots in the top ten for both the Official Singles and Official Streaming lists.

This win adds to his string of sixteen chart-toppers on Downloads. Two other singles from "Play" have made their mark — "Azizam" ruled for two weeks straight, while "Old Phone" peaked at third.

The hit brings his tally to forty-two top 10 entries on the Official Singles charts. On streaming platforms, it's his thirty-fourth time breaking into the highest ranks.

His current releases maintain strong positions. "Azizam" stays active on five different UK rankings, as "Old Phone" gradually declines on the four charts it appears on. The enduring "Perfect" still holds on at No. 96 in streaming, marking its 348th week on the charts.

The week saw other notable shifts. After entering the chart at No. 28 last week, Sabrina stormed up multiple spots as "Manchild" now sits in sixth place. Max McNown broke in at No. 32, while MK's "Dior" with Chrystal made its start at twelfth.