Dubai Dessert Chain Melt n Dip To Open First North Carolina Shop in Charlotte

A sweet spot from Dubai will soon call Charlotte home. Melt n Dip picked The Arboretum shopping center for its first North Carolina store, set to welcome guests in 2025. This marks another pin on the map as the chain spreads across the U.S.

"We're thrilled to bring Melt n Dip to The Arboretum and introduce our unique dessert experience to the Charlotte community," said Dawla Rammounieh to The Charlotte Observer.

Sweet-toothed visitors can pick from stuffed crepes dripping with sauce, fresh-baked brownies, crispy waffle sticks, and thick milkshakes. The shop's claim to fame? Rich Belgian chocolate and warm, gooey dips that coat each treat.

Starting in the UAE, the brand now serves sweets in many nations. This Charlotte spot shows they're serious about growing in America. They've picked a busy shopping hub for their North Carolina debut.

While the exact opening day remains under wraps, work at The Arboretum site moves forward. The spot sits among other shops in this busy part of town, making it easy for shoppers to stop in for a treat.

Rammounieh wants to make the shop "a sweet destination for guests of all ages." The plan mixes fun treats with a welcoming space where families can gather.

As more Americans seek out special dessert spots, this Dubai brand arrives at just the right time. It's breaking new ground as the first dessert maker from Dubai to set up shop in Charlotte's food world.