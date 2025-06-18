This Day in Top 40 History: June 18

Many historical moments in music have happened in June, and this day is no exception. The hit songs, cultural shifts, and challenges that have taken place on June 18 in the past have gotten music to where it is now.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Here are some hit songs you may recall from artists who made waves in the music industry on June 18:

With what would be their only hit song, Fleetwood Mac rose to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with the song "Dreams." This popular song was on the band's renowned album, Rumours. 2005: Mariah Carey debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her song "We Belong Together." The song remained in the top spot for an outstanding 14 weeks.

Cultural Milestones

The birth of a star and a first for the realm of Compact Discs are just a few facts from June 18 to file away in your knowledge bank:

The Beatles star and later solo artist Paul McCartney was born in Liverpool, England, at Walton Hospital. The house where he grew up is now a museum. 1985: Although not one of his Top 40 albums or songs, Weird Al Yankovic cemented his place in music history when Dare To Be Stupid was released. This was the first comedy music album to come out on the Compact Disc format, and it peaked at No. 50.

Notable Recordings and Performances

A few recordings and performances from Top 40 artists that occurred on June 18 worth noting are:

Beck released his fourth full-length studio album, Odelay, which was a major milestone for the artist. The album included several songs that would make the Top 40 list, including "Where It's At." 2011: At Kalemegdan Park in Belgrade, Serbia, Amy Winehouse performed what would be her last live show. The performance was supposed to be the beginning of her European tour, but the struggling singer died just five weeks later of alcohol poisoning.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From struggles with addiction to riots at concerts, these are the June 18 changes and challenges that affected the music industry:

A petition to prevent the demolition of The Hanover Quay studio in Dublin, Ireland by U2 was denied. It had over 8,000 signatures. 2024: In Sag Harbor, New York, Justin Timberlake was arrested when police pulled him over for driving while intoxicated. He later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.