Is Sabrina Carpenter Joining the MCU Soon?

Marvel’s rumor mill is abuzz that Sabrina Carpenter might step into the sequinned shoes of Dazzler in the upcoming X‑Men reboot within the MCU. Move over Taylor Swift, there’s new pop royalty in town.

Sabrina Carpenter as Dazzler

Rumors have been circulating for a long time that Taylor Swift is the favorite to play the musically inclined mutant. Fans seem to think it might not have been just a rumor anymore, especially when Swift was seen with Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy during production of Deadpool & Wolverine, where the character was thought to have made her debut.

The character Dazzler, also named Alison Blair, is a mutant who can manipulate sound into light. The louder the source, the more powerful the output.

Now, it seems Carpenter is linked to the role, who said in a 2022 interview with Cosmopolitan UK that her dream acting role is that she “always wanted to do an action film. I remember watching 'Kick-A–' for the first time, and I was like ‘That looks like so much fun,’ so I would love to do something in that world.”

This rumor seems to be feasible since Carpenter is in hot demand as she’s also rumored to star in Mamma Mia 3! and in the live adaptation of Tangled.

Rumored X-Men Cast

Aside from Carpenter, several actors have also been linked to the project, including Harris Dickinson as Cyclops, Margaret Qualley as Rogue, Julia Butters as Kitty Pryde, Hunter Schafer as Mystique, Ayo Edibiri as Storm, Trinity Bliss as Jubilee, and Javier Bardem as Sinister, according to MovieWeb.