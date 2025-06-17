Pop Star Taylor Swift Snaps Photo with Fan Wearing Her Merch in Sweet Social Media Moment

During a night out with NFL player Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift stopped to take photos when she spotted someone in her navy blue Midnights cardigan. The chance meeting on June 13 sparked wild interest in her merchandise.

"Taylor Swift met a fan and took several pictures with her — she complimented her 'Midnights' cardigan and said hi to her friends! Taylor also greeted other fans nearby and even called Travis over when they asked if they could meet him too!" Taylor Swift Updates posted on X.

Swift asked to see the cardigan's light blue star patches up close. Within minutes of the video spreading online, thousands of fans rushed to her shop, but the item had sold out months ago.

When nearby fans called out, her football star boyfriend, Kelce, joined the gathering. The couple spent time with the group, making a special connection with a young boy who stood nearby. They both seemed to be in good spirits on the date night.

Taylor's online store often struggles to keep items in stock. While the Midnight's cardigan remains unavailable, shoppers can still pick up the "Living in a Dream" hoodie or grab a "Lavender Haze" shirt.

Her Eras Tour broke records with $2 billion in ticket sales. Last November's The Eras Tour Book release also made waves when photographers spotted it in Kelce's gym bag during practice.