New Lake Norman Beach Opens at Beatty’s Ford Park

A fresh swimming spot at Beatty's Ford Park in Denver, North Carolina, now welcomes visitors five days a week. The beach runs from midday until 6 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday.

"We are very excited for this project as it will add another amenity for Lincoln County families and visitors. Lake Norman is the largest man-made lake in the state of North Carolina, and creating a safe and enjoyable access for the public to enjoy adds to the caliber of our community," said John Davis, the county's parks and recreation director, to The Charlotte Observer.

Located at 8335 Shipley Lane, the site offers basic amenities, including a snack bar, bathroom facilities, and smooth asphalt parking. Duke Energy installed the beach to meet requirements set in their 2006 Comprehensive Relicensing Agreement.

Entry fees are split between local and out-of-area visitors. Lincoln County residents pay $3 for adults, $2 for children above age six. Others shell out $6 for adults, $3 for kids. The youngest Lincoln County residents, those under five, enter without charge.

Bring cash for admission. Swimming happens at your own risk: no lifeguards patrol these waters.

This marks the third public swimming zone on Lake Norman. Other spots include Ramsey Creek Park in Cornelius and the state park in Troutman.

Duke Energy spearheaded the beach's development. They built it to keep their hydroelectric power permit from federal regulators.