Charlotte Residents Share Wild Driving Videos for News Station’s Segment

WBTV launched a video program that puts local drivers' worst moments in the spotlight. Residents now send clips of chaotic street scenes for the new "Driving Charlotte Crazy" segment.

Through a simple web form, drivers submit dashcam footage while passengers catch risky moves on their phones. The station sifts through clips of red light runners and speed demons tearing up city streets.

A dedicated online portal now accepts video submissions. Staff picks focus on clear-cut traffic violations and reckless behavior.

"If you've driven in Charlotte for more than five minutes, you've probably seen some interesting choices made by other drivers, like zooming across multiple lanes on a highway to make an exit, or ignoring the purpose of a median," said WBTV to the station's website.

The station weaves these real-life clips into its traffic reports. Their aim? Shine light on the most pressing road safety issues across Charlotte.

The inbox fills daily with shocking footage. Cars dart through gaps in traffic. Drivers blast through stop signs. Each clip gets a thorough review before hitting the airwaves.

This citizen reporting fits into WBTV's broader mission of keeping streets safe. Staff track submission patterns to spot trouble spots in different areas.