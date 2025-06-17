BLACKPINK Flyaway: See Jennie & the Crew in Chicago – 7/18

For the BLACKPINK Flyaway - Chicago Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on June 20th, 2025, and 11:59 PM on July 7th, 2025, by visiting the Kiss 95.1 website and completing the online entry form at www.Kiss951.com. Limit one entry per person per day. Additional entries may be awarded for liking Kiss 95.1 on Twitter, Facebook, and/or Instagram. The station will randomly select winners by July 8th, 2025, and upon verification, the winner will receive two (2) tickets to see BLACKPINK live in Chicago at Soldier Field on July 18th, 2025, including round-trip airfare and hotel accommodations. Up to one (1) prize winner will be selected as described. Prize is provided courtesy of Sony Music Group. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize is $XXXX. Otherwise, the respective station’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by navigating to the bottom of the Kiss 95.1 website and clicking the link that says "General Contest Rules."