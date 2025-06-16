Swift Takes Break from ‘Reputation’ Re-Recording While Dating Kelce

The music world buzzes as Taylor Swift steps away from re-recording her 2017 album Reputation. Her blossoming relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce has shifted her focus from the studio.

After buying back her music from Shamrock Capital at $360 million, Swift finds herself stuck. The raw feelings that fueled Reputation stay out of reach. "She just can't access that headspace now," a source told Marca.

She's finished some tracks like "Ready for It" and "I Did Something Bad," which embody "snarl and mischief." Yet, she doesn't want to revisit the tender ballads like "Delicate" and "New Year's Day," written during her time with Joe Alwyn, out of respect for her current partner. She dated the actor from 2016 to 2023.

In a recent interview, Taylor speaks candidly about her current romance, emphasizing the importance of mutual support in a relationship. "When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there, and we don't care," the "Love Story" singer expressed.

With most of her albums now re-recorded, including her first, Taylor Swift, from 2006, rumors suggest Swifties might have to wait until 2027 to get a new one. The ten-year anniversary of the long-awaited album remake might bring a special version packed with songs left off the original Reputation.

Since mid-2023, Swift and Kelce have been dating officially. Now they split time between packed stadiums — she sings, he plays, they watch.