New Charlotte Dinner Series Draws 60 People to Black-Owned Restaurant

A fresh dining series launched at 3rd & Fernwood restaurant pulled in dozens of guests to Charlotte's Midtown district. The family-style feast kicked off what will become weekly Wednesday gatherings across the city's Black-owned eateries.

"We're always intentional about the events we create and the chances for people to make connections. Anytime you see [CLT Black Owned], you know that the event will be welcoming, it'll be a good time, and that a Black-owned business is making money," said Ashley Creft to QCity Metro.

Guests paid $40 for a spread of comfort food classics. The kitchen sent out platters loaded with crispy fried chicken and rich oxtail meatloaf. Sides included creamy smashed potatoes, gooey mac and cheese, tangy pickled peach salad with cucumbers, and tender braised greens. Sweet treats capped off the meal.

The team picked Wednesdays with a clear goal in mind. "When we spoke with Black restaurateur, we found that Wednesdays are one of the slowest days of the week," said Taylor Campbell to QCity Metro. "So that's the day we chose. That way, the impact is immediate. Where a restaurant may have only seen a few hundred [dollars] on a Wednesday night, now they might see a few thousand [dollars] because of the event."

Between serving dishes, co-owner Greg Collier shared stories about the food. He talked about the zesty Alabama white sauce on the potatoes and the sweet potato twist in their bread pudding. "It's cool to see the restaurant packed on a Wednesday night," Collier told the room. "Me and Subrina, we love doing this. We love hosting. We like to make people feel like they're at home with us."

The series continues next month. Each dinner will shine a light on different kitchens around Charlotte, bringing fresh menus and new tastes to the table.