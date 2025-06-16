ContestsEvents
Christina Aguilera Reflects on ‘Dirrty’ and the Power of Owning Her Voice

Christina Aguilera says her hit “Dirrty” empowered her to take control of her body, voice, and personal expression.

Kayla Morgan
Christina Aguilera attends the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 05, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Christina Aguilera opened up about a defining moment in her career—and how it shaped her view of empowerment.

Speaking at the Bare It All Event, the singer and Playground co-founder joined a fireside panel with Halle Berry, moderated by Tamsen Fadal. As reported by PEOPLE, Aguilera talked about the release of her 2002 single “Dirrty” and the controversy that followed.

"I remember, just releasing my Stripped album, I faced quite a bit of backlash with my song 'Dirrty,'" she shared. "And for me, I felt incredibly empowered and owning my body and expressing myself the way I wanted to and not fitting this weird label-driven, pop bubble manufacturer, robotic thing that I knew I wasn't."

While many criticized her bold new image and sound, Aguilera said it was a necessary turning point—a moment where she decided to fully embrace her identity.

"And so when that started for me, it was very interesting for me to hear other people's views on why I shouldn't be doing that, why I didn't have a right to my own voice on my own body."

The backlash only deepened her curiosity. Why were people so uncomfortable with a woman taking control of her image and expression?

"What is the conversation? What's happening in your life or lack of that we find so hard to just be open about letting women experience their bodies for themselves?" she asked.

Now, as a mother, Aguilera said her mission includes passing down confidence and openness to her daughter.

"And then came this onslaught of information. As you get older, I have a daughter now, so it's really important for me to make sure she is informed, that she's not afraid to ask the questions and the whys."

Aguilera’s story is a reminder that empowerment isn’t always easy—but asking questions, trusting yourself, and speaking up are powerful first steps.

Christina Aguilera
Kayla MorganWriter
About
