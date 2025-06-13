Register for Your Chance to Win Tickets to the Advanced Screening of Megan 2.0
Register for your chance to tickets to the advanced screening of Megan 2.0. 🦾💖hot bot summer starts now.💖🦾 The murderous doll who captivated pop culture in 2023 is back. And…
Register for your chance to tickets to the advanced screening of Megan 2.0. 🦾💖hot bot summer starts now.💖🦾
The murderous doll who captivated pop culture in 2023 is back. And this time she’s not alone...
The original creative team behind that phenomenon—led by horror titans James Wan for Atomic Monster, Jason Blum for Blumhouse, and director Gerard Johnstone—reboot an all-new wild chapter in A.I. mayhem with M3GAN 2.0.
M3GAN 2.0 is set to release in theaters on June 27.
For the “Megan 2.0" Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on June 13, 2025 and 11:59 PM on June 23, 2025, by visiting www.kiss951.com and completing the online form. Station will randomly select winner on June 24, 2025 and June 24th, 2025. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $50. One (1) prize winner will be selected as described. Otherwise, Kiss 95.1's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking here!