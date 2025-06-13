Former Disney Stars Carpenter and Fogelmanis Team Up for TikTok Video Before Show Anniversary

Two stars from Girl Meets World met up to film a TikTok dance clip on June 11, 2025. Sabrina Carpenter and Corey Fogelmanis danced together for the first time since their show ended.

The quick video shows them with Paloma Sandoval, moving to the beat of "Manchild" — Carpenter's latest track. She plans to put out her new album "Man's Best Friend" at the end of August.

The clip sparked wild reactions from viewers. "wait FARKLE??" one fan wrote. Another burst out with "MAYA AND FARKLE MY SHAYLASSSS."

Their Disney Channel stint ran for three years, wrapping up in 2017. The show picked up the story from ABC's hit Boy Meets World, which aired from 1993 to 2000. Carpenter took on the part of Maya Hart, while Fogelmanis brought Farkle Minkus to life.

Since then, they've struck out on different paths. Fogelmanis jumped into Netflix's "My Life With the Walter Boys" in 2023. Just last month, he popped up in Conan Gray's "This Song" music video.

For Carpenter, this TikTok adds buzz to her music work. "Manchild" kicks off her next album, marking another step in her shift from TV to singing.

As fans count down to the show's 11th birthday, this surprise meetup brings back memories. Girl Meets World kept the spirit of the original series alive, bringing back beloved characters Topanga and Corey Matthews for a fresh wave of viewers.