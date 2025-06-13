EDM’s Big Boom: 5 Tracks That Took Over 2010 Through 2012

In 2012, it felt like you couldn’t escape the beat—EDM (electronic dance music) was everywhere. From festivals to car radios to middle school dances, those pulsing synths and pounding drops had everyone jumping. But how did dance music, once an underground sound, become a global pop force? The answer lies in five unforgettable tracks that kicked open the door to the mainstream.

Let’s hit play.

1. “Levels” – Avicii

Before 2012, Avicii was just another rising Swedish DJ. But with “Levels,” he turned the whole world onto EDM. The song samples Etta James' 1962 gospel-soul hit “Something’s Got a Hold on Me,” pairing it with bright synths and a euphoric build-up.

The track helped introduce millions to electronic music without ever needing lyrics that made sense—just pure feeling.

2. “We Found Love” – Rihanna ft. Calvin Harris

What happens when a pop superstar teams up with a Scottish DJ? A global hit that stays on top of the Billboard Hot 100 for ten weeks.

“We Found Love” was released in late 2011, but its influence exploded into 2012. Calvin Harris’s sparkling, synth-heavy production gave Rihanna’s emotional lyrics a club-ready twist.

3. “Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites” – Skrillex

With a name like that, how could you not get curious? Skrillex brought the gritty, chaotic side of EDM—dubstep—into the spotlight.

“Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites” is full of unexpected sounds: robotic growls, wild drops, and glitchy effects. It was weird. It was loud. And people loved it.

The track earned Skrillex a Grammy and helped dubstep crash into the mainstream.

4. “Clarity” – Zedd ft. Foxes

If EDM was starting to take over, Zedd proved it could be beautiful too. “Clarity” mixed powerful vocals with emotional piano and an epic drop.

The song showed that electronic music wasn’t just about partying—it could feel something.

It even won a Grammy in 2014, proving dance music had arrived not just at the club, but at the awards shows too.

5. “Don’t You Worry Child” – Swedish House Mafia

This was the song that said goodbye in the biggest way possible. Swedish House Mafia’s farewell single in 2012 was more than a hit—it was an anthem.

The song’s emotional lyrics, sung by John Martin, told a story of hope, youth, and dreams. It was the kind of EDM track you could shout along to at full volume in a crowd of thousands.

The trio disbanded shortly after, but “Don’t You Worry Child” became their legacy.