Justin Bieber Gets Deep on Instagram: ‘The Secret in Life Is Forgiveness’

Bieber opens up about forgiveness, fame, and feeling tired of fake relationships in a series of emotional Instagram posts.

Kayla Morgan
Justin Bieber attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Justin Bieber is getting real with fans—one selfie at a time. The pop star isn’t just posting pictures; he’s dropping life advice, personal reflections, and a little mystery on Instagram.

On Wednesday, June 11, the singer shared a smiling black-and-white selfie with a message that had fans thinking. While The Little Dipper’s mellow song Forever played in the background, Bieber wrote in the caption: “The secret in life is forgiveness.”

That wasn’t all. Bieber also uploaded a carousel of six blurry selfies, featuring kissy faces, shirtless snaps, and close-up shots that felt more like a mood than a photoshoot.

It was his seventh post of the day—and one of them even gave a peek at his baby boy, Jack Blues, who is now 9 months old. (Bieber and his wife, Hailey, welcomed Jack in August 2024.)

But behind the blurry photos and cryptic quotes, some fans are starting to worry. Over the past week, Bieber’s posts have taken on a deeper, more emotional tone.

Back on June 3, he posted a now-viral caption:

“Telling other humans they deserve something is like raising someone else's kids. Who are you to tell someone what someone should or shouldn't have? The audacity. That's not your place. God decides what we deserve.”

Then on June 8, he got even more personal. Sharing two close-up shots of his face, he wrote:

“Tired of transactional relationships. If I have to do something to be loved, that’s not love.”

He later added more in his Instagram Stories: “I don't think any of us can handle hearing, ‘You just gotta try a little harder and you will be like me.’ It's not true. I listened to those fools who told me to work harder. And there's no end to trying to earn ur spot in this life because I tried. U have everything u need right now.”

InstagramJustin Bieber
Kayla MorganWriter
