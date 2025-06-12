Charlotte Approves $300M Spectrum Center Overhaul; New Practice Facility Construction Begins

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 03: A general view of the court during the second half of a basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Golden State Warriors at Spectrum Center on March 03, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

City leaders backed a $275 million upgrade for the Spectrum Center. Work on a $30 million practice space started in May.

The cash still needs a thumbs-up from state officials on July 1. To fund the work, Charlotte wants to switch $110 million of short-term debt into fixed-rate bonds.

"Any delay would incur significant interest costs to carry that forward," said City Treasurer Matt Hastedt to Queen City News.

The money will buy new security gear and fix basic building systems. Workers will put in fresh entrances, metal detectors, and sprinklers. They'll fix up locker rooms, bathrooms, and add clear signs to help people find their way around.

These changes aim to match NBA standards and pull in more events. The first round of work ended this year. It fixed up club areas, put in better lights, and made food spots nicer.

"You deserve a trophy from this Council," said Councilwoman Dimple Ajmera. "And great work by Matt and the finance team to reduce our financing costs."

Next up: every seat gets swapped out, and the Founders Level gets a new look. Brand-new "North" and "South" areas will also appear. The team wants it all done before basketball starts in October.

Most council members liked the plan. Only Tiawana Brown voted no. One more vote comes up on June 23 for the final bonds.