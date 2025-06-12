Billie Eilish Covers Paramore Song “The Only Exception” at Paris Show

At her June 10 show in Paris, Billie Eilish surprised fans by performing Paramore's "The Only Exception" at the Accor Arena. The cover came midway through her set, marking song 13 of the 25 that night.

Paramore's Hayley Williams reposted clips of it on her Instagram, praising her performance. "@billieeilish i love you sweet baby b - y'all did this so beautifully, she wrote on her story, as noted in NME.

During her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour stop, Eilish sat center stage with her musicians as everyone in the arena sang along to every word of the 2009 track from their Brand New Eyes album.

The artists have crossed paths twice before. At Coachella 2022, Billie invited Hayley on stage to perform Paramore's "Misery Business" and her solo hit "Happier Than Ever." Then, the following year, Hayley returned the favor by bringing Billie out to a Los Angeles show to perform "All I Wanted" with Paramore.

Billie Eilish's tour continues its European run until July. She will stop and rock the stages in Barcelona and Glasgow, plus six nights at London's O2. Two Dublin shows on July 29 wrap up the European dates.

Next, she'll be hitting Japan with two August performances scheduled. Fall brings Eilish back stateside. You can watch her perform in Miami, Charlotte, Long Island, New Orleans, Austin, Phoenix, and San Francisco.

In Amsterdam last month, she covered Radiohead's "Creep." The "Birds of a Feather" singer has been a longtime fan of Radiohead, and frontman Thom Yorke admitted the feeling was mutual. He backs Eilish's artistry: "I like Billie Eilish. She's doing her own thing. Nobody's telling her what to do," he said, as reported by NME.