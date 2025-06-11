Plaza Midwood Library Reopens After First Big Makeover in 30 Years

After three quiet months, the doors swung open at Plaza Midwood's library branch on June 9. Workers fixed up the bathrooms, resurfaced the parking area, and spruced up the children's space.

The building shut its doors in February for its first major update since 1994. Construction crews gutted the old restrooms and laid fresh asphalt outside.

While builders worked, staff kept programs running at nearby spots. The team split up to help at other branches until the dust settled.

These fixes show how the library adapts to serve local needs. Fresh paint and modern touches make the space work better for everyone who steps inside.

Young readers will spot new tables and chairs in their section by August. This marks the first significant update to the building since it first opened its doors three decades ago.

Charlotte's libraries are getting fresh starts across the city. Two other sites started construction in 2024: Sugar Creek will get a brand-new building, while downtown's main branch transforms into a five-story hub.

Each day, hundreds stream through Plaza Midwood's doors. They come for books, web access, and group activities that bring neighbors together.

Now visitors can once again check out materials, hop on computers, or book meeting spaces. The branch buzzes with its usual mix of quiet study and community gatherings.