Harry Styles’ Style: A Fashion Tour Through His Singles

Harry Styles doesn’t just drop music—he drops looks. Since going solo, the former One Direction star has used each single as a runway moment. Whether he's channeling 1970s glam or rocking pearls with a suit, Styles has become a fashion risk-taker, making every new track feel like a full-on fashion event.

Let’s walk through some of his most iconic single releases and the unforgettable outfits that came with them.

“Sign of the Times” (2017): Moody, Majestic, and Gucci

Harry’s debut solo single, “Sign of the Times,” came with a dramatic video that showed him literally flying through the sky. But just as attention-grabbing was his fashion: long coats, trousers, and rich textures. Around this time, he began a close partnership with Gucci, stepping into his vintage-meets-rock-star era.

His clothes gave fans a peek into the more serious, artistic direction he was heading toward. As GQ noted, “He became a walking mood board of gender-fluid fashion.”

“Watermelon Sugar” (2019): Summer of Retro Love

Cue the color explosion. For the “Watermelon Sugar” video, Styles wore bright colors, funky prints, and pastel nail polish—all beachy, playful, and slightly psychedelic. Think: your coolest uncle from the '70s meets a Vogue cover shoot.

“Golden” (2020): Road-Trip Core with a Twist

In “Golden,” Styles runs through the Amalfi Coast wearing open shirts, high-waisted trousers, and even a pair of yellow driving gloves. The whole vibe? Effortlessly free-spirited.

This look screamed “European vacation,” and fashion insiders loved it. “He’s redefining masculinity in fashion,” wrote Vogue in his now-famous December 2020 cover story, where he also wore a dress.

“As It Was” (2022): Red Jumpsuits and Emotional Dance Moves

Styles kept fans surprised with the “As It Was” video, dancing through museums in a sparkly red jumpsuit. He embraced bold silhouettes and performance-focused design—less about looking pretty and more about feeling the song.

“Fashion is something that’s fun,” Styles told Dazed in a 2021 interview. “It’s not about how other people see it, it’s how it makes you feel.”

“Daylight” (2023): Whimsy Meets Theater Kid

Though the “Daylight” video gave circus vibes, Harry’s fashion gave whimsy—with heart-shaped sunglasses, sparkly suspenders, and playful colors. He seemed to be saying: that fashion should be fun, not fussy.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, his style in this era leaned “more clowncore than couture,” but still felt perfectly Harry.

The Bigger Picture: More Than Just Clothes

Harry Styles’ fashion isn’t just a backdrop to his music—it’s part of the storytelling. Whether he's wearing pearls with no shirt or a giant feather boa at the Grammys, he challenges traditional fashion rules and encourages fans to express themselves however they want.