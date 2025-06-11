Gigi Paris Opens Up About Ex Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney’s Romance PR Scheme

Remember when we were all gushing over Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney, thinking their reel romance was turning real? Well, according to Powell’s ex, Gigi Paris, it was all just a PR scheme. The model also claimed that her relationship with Powell became collateral damage as a result.

Paris and Powell dated for almost three years, but in a recent appearance on the Too Much podcast, she revealed that a phone call telling her not to visit the Anyone But You set was the moment she fell out of love.

Gigi Paris: “I’m Walking Away”

Like any other girlfriend, Paris revealed that the hookup rumors between her ex, Powell, and his co-star, Sweeney, devastated her. She said, “It was just, this is what I have to do for my job. I had two options. I could either pretend like I was going along with everything and have everyone wonder, like, ‘Are they hooking up? Are they not hooking up? Is she OK with this? What the f–k?” Paris added, “Or stand up for myself and say, ‘No, I’m actually not OK with this, and I’m walking away. So that’s what I decided to do.”

Paris broke up with Powell in April 2023, around the time rumors began swirling around the two, ahead of the release of their movie in December 2023. The model also acknowledged that Powell hustled for his career, although she felt he could have handled the whole thing better: “At the end of the day, it was like, well, work comes first. And if that’s the case, power to you; that’s your priority. I gotta walk away. What sucked was how it was handled. I felt like I was just fed to the dogs.”

Paris also slammed Powell, who did not deny the rumors even once, even while they’re still together: “Where are you when you just need to stand up and say, ‘No, I would never cheat on my girlfriend. I wouldn’t do that.’ That’s all that needed to be said. And that wasn’t said … Never once.”

When She Knew the Relationship Was Over

Before they broke up, Paris said she had planned to visit Powell in Australia while he filmed the movie: “It's pretty insane. I got a phone call from him right when I was about to go to Australia to work. I had my visa that took me much longer than I anticipated. Meanwhile, all this s–t was coming out on the internet, and I had jobs lined up. I was gonna go, ironically, to shoot Bridal.”

Paris said that he told her it’s best that she doesn’t come to visit the set: “And that's when I hung up. And I was like, this motherf–r is done to me. I think that's where I just also fell out of love.”