Beyoncé Hands Out Free Concert Tickets to Food Bank Users as London Shows Don’t Sell Out

Beyoncé has reportedly started giving out tickets to her six London shows through food banks after facing trouble filling the seats at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Her staff passed tickets to families at soup kitchens, trying to fill gaps in the 62,000-seat venue. News reports show hundreds of empty spots spread across 75 different sections.

"Since tickets typically go on sale at least three to six months before the event, organisers may review prices at key points leading up to the show," said a Ticketmaster spokesperson to The Sun.

Fans became upset when tickets first went on sale in February. VIP spots cost £950 - the priciest for any UK show in 2025 so far. Some fans also felt cheated after seeing presale tickets, initially priced at £620, now selling for as low as £141.60.

Of the six shows scheduled for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, three have been completed, with another three sets planned for June 12, 14, and 16. Want to catch these shows? Seats with bad views start at £71.

If you're willing to spend up to £278, you'll get much better seats and be able to watch her performances up close. The huge stadium still has many open seats.

Sales for the Cowboy Carter Tour London stops have been slow for two big reasons. For one, her last Renaissance tour wrapped up just two years ago, and ticket prices were also very expensive. Two, many other major acts are performing in London this summer, creating competition for attention from the British public.

But this kind of situation isn't new for the "Diva" singer. In 2018, while Beyoncé was touring with Jay-Z, staff also had to give away extra tickets in a Glasgow parking lot at Hampden Park after struggling to sell out shows.

Every night on the Cowboy Carter Tour, she performs a 40-song setlist in a 3-hour run. Her daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, also join her on stage during songs like "Protector." Critics love the show, even with some empty seats in the crowd.