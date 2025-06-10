This Day in Top 40 History: June 10

June 10 has seen a great performance from favorite Top 40 artist Justin Timberlake, loads of No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and interesting changes and challenges in the pop music industry.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From songs in the late 1970s to recent hits from megastar Ed Sheeran, June 10 marks several significant achievements:

2017: "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, bumping Bruno Mars' "That's What I Like" to No. 2. "Humble" by Kendrick Lamar, and "Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran sat and No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

2023: Taylor Swift's song "Karma" featuring Ice Spice peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Her other hit, "Anti-Hero," climbed one position to No. 11, while previous No. 1 "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus dropped to No.3.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Memorable events featuring fan-favorite pop stars on June 10 include:

2024: Mega superstar and heartthrob Justin Timberlake gave a concert at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. This much-anticipated Forget Tomorrow World Tour performance had fans singing and dancing during the nearly three-hour set, with Timberlake singing songs such as "My Love," "Like I Love You," and "Rock Your Body."

Industry Changes and Challenges

Top 40 artists are influential, and people respond to their songs and lyrics, in positive and negative ways, as past June 10 events show:

2022: Lizzo released her promotional single "Grrrls" on this day. However, after backlash from fans due to their interpretation of the song's ableist (or insulting) words, Lizzo changed the lyrics and apologized.

Lizzo released her promotional single "Grrrls" on this day. However, after backlash from fans due to their interpretation of the song's ableist (or insulting) words, Lizzo changed the lyrics and apologized. 2022: Pop singer Justin Bieber announced that he had a rare disorder called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which causes partial paralysis of the face. Bieber had to cancel several U.S. concerts while he recovered.