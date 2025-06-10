ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

North Carolina Has One of the Best Amusement Parks in the U.S.

Summer is a great time to visit an amusement park, and while America has plenty of fantastic ones located across the country, it’s simply more convenient to go to a…

Anne Erickson
Summer is a great time to visit an amusement park, and America has plenty of fantastic ones located across the country.
Getty Images / coffeekai

Summer is a great time to visit an amusement park, and while America has plenty of fantastic ones located across the country, it's simply more convenient to go to a park that's in the state. Amusement parks offers lot of fun, including roller-coasters, thrill rides, summer foods such as cotton candy and live entertainment, so there's really something for everyone, even those who don't like riding huge roller-coasters. Now, one amusement park in the state is being recognized as one of the top parks in the country.

Top Amusement Park Getaway

First of all, what's the biggest amusement park in the United States? It's Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, with Iberia Plus stating, "Located in the state of Florida, just 30 minutes from Orlando International Airport and four hours' drive from Miami, its 12,000 hectares make it the largest theme park in the world, equal in size to the metropolitan area of Barcelona or San Francisco." Walk Disney World encompasses the Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom, as well as other activities and attractions. It's obviously one of the most famous amusement parks in the world.

The folks at Let's Roam have put together a tally of the best amusement park in each state. In the piece, they say that the U.S. has around 475 of these parks across the country, so there are plenty of opportunities to get your thrill on. "Whether you're seeking a world-record-breaking coaster, a hidden gem in your local area, or a water park to cool off in during the summer months, we've found the best amusement park in each state to help you with your choice," they add.

So, what's the best amusement park in North Carolina? They love Carowinds amusement park, which is on the border of North Carolina and South Carolina. "The park covers over 400 acres and is home to Carolina Harbor, the largest water park in the Carolinas," they say about the spot. "Adventurers will enjoy some of the South’s most terrifying roller coasters, including the famous Intimidator and Afterburn." If you get hungry, try North or South Carolina-style BBQ. Carowinds is open during the summer as well as on weekends in the spring and fall."

evergreenNorth Carolina
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
This Day in Sports History: June 10
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: June 10Michael Garaventa
North Carolina’s Best Tourist Attractions Won’t Break the Bank
Human InterestNorth Carolina’s Best Tourist Attractions Won’t Break the BankAnne Erickson
This Day in Sports History: June 9
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: June 9Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect