Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff Caught Kissing in Venice, Making Their Romance Official

In a surprise twist, cameras caught Billie Eilish, 23, and Nat Wolff, 30, sharing kisses on a Venice balcony. The June 8 sighting marks their first public display of affection.

In the photos, you can see snapped shots of the pair sipping bubbly whilst looking happy. Both stars kept their style low-key in matching gray shirts paired with denim.

"The couple [was] locked in a passionate kiss on a balcony, a scene straight out of a romance novel," reported DeuxMoi. "They were seen sipping champagne and soaking up the Italian sun, clearly enjoying a romantic European getaway."

Whispers of their connection started months ago. The sparks first flew at a 2024 Oscars afterparty. Their shared experience with Tourette's syndrome brought them closer.

In an interview with Variety last year, Wolff said, "Billie and me and my brother, we all have Tourette's. And I think we all have bonded over that. Even when I saw Billie on interviews, I said, 'Oh, she's one of us.'"

"We know all the ways that we try to mute ourselves or try and chill ourselves out or soften ourselves for other people, and how nice it is to not have to do that for certain people," Wolff said to Variety.

Their bond grew stronger after Wolff starred in Eilish's "Chihiro" music video. Soon after, Wolff and his brother, Alex, joined her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour as opening acts across North America.

Spring brought more sightings. The pair left the iHeart Music Video Awards side by side in March 2025. Weeks later, they spent an evening at bars across New York's East Village.

Last year, Eilish spoke up about wanting to shield her private life from the public view. "I wish no one knew anything about my sexuality or anything about my dating life. Ever, ever, ever," she told Vogue in October 2024.

Wolff's acting credits shine in The Fault in Our Stars and Paper Towns. He still collaborates on music with his brother as Nat & Alex Wolff, and they've created two albums together.