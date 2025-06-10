Beyoncé’s Outfit Malfunction Quickly Fixed During London Tour Opener

Beyoncé's swift reaction to her wardrobe malfunction kept the show running when her gold chaps slipped during the "I'm That Girl" performance at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The June 5 show was the first of her six scheduled stops in the British capital.

Without missing a beat, she kept the music going while a dancer fixed the costume. The video went viral on TikTok, and fans were quick to comment. "Listen girl ain't nothing stopping this woman. That's just professionalism right there," wrote one user, as seen in Yahoo Entertainment:

Another impressed fan wrote, "Flop? Excuse me? Mother's a GOAT and handled that with ease and didn't miss a step or note." The star dazzled fans for three hours straight at the venue. She switched outfits eight times and belted out 40 hit tracks.

The audience watched in awe as she rode a mechanical bull and even flew above them in a bright red car at one point. The powerful concert was part of her ongoing Cowboy Carter Tour that started in California on April 28. On this massive stadium tour, Beyoncé will visit 32 cities before her final stop in Nevada on July 26.

A few weeks before this incident, Blue Ivy also suffered a similar wardrobe glitch during their tour stop in Chicago when her gold hoop earring got tangled in her mom's hair mid-performance. However, the 13-year-old also stayed calm and resolved the situation in under 4 seconds while discreetly alerting Beyoncé.

Seven-year-old Rumi Carter has also been joining her mom on stage for "Protector" during these shows. In an exclusive chat with ELLE UK, Tina Knowles shared that Rumi had been begging her mom to go on stage for the past year, and Beyoncé finally let her do it this time.

"I'm really happy about it because she has fun out there. She gets to be a kid, and when she gets off stage, she's right back to being Rumi, the little kid," the grandma expressed.

Each night, around 62,000 fans fill the stadium, and some experts believe the full tour could bring in £240 million. Want to see Queen Bey perform live? Her next stops after the London dates are three nights at Paris's Stade de France. Then it's back across the ocean for a Houston show at the NRG Stadium on June 28. You can find the full tour schedule and purchase tickets from Beyoncé's official tour page.