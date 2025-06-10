8 Black-Owned Businesses Join Camp North End in First Half of 2025

Camp North End in Charlotte welcomes eight Black-owned shops during 2025's first half. The additions boost the site's strong track record, 70% of businesses there are run by women and minorities.

Most newcomers will set up in The Kinship apartment building's street level. Varian Shrum, who manages the community, told QCity Metro: "It was never a trend, it was never a fad; it's ingrained in our DNA as something we value."

A sweet spot opens June 14 when Oh My Ganache starts baking. The family's cheesecake shop picked this spot for its mix of customers. Owner Brittani Sheppard said, "We were really big on being somewhere where people embrace unique experiences."

That same day marks the start of How Sanguine, where chef Montrel Little and his spouse Chann Little turn their private cooking skills into group events and classes.

Brothers Magloire Lubika, Joel Lutuangu, and Edric Lutuangu bring their know-how to Surefire Market. Their 1,832 square-foot shop mixes quick food with basic needs, building on what worked at their past West Charlotte store.

Marsha Barnes runs The Finance Bar, teaching money skills mainly to women and pairs. They'll drive their mobile classroom to schools, showing kids smart money moves.

Since February, CT Anderson's Springclean shop has pushed for less waste. They picked this spot to stay near neighborhoods getting city help.

The Zen Cave puts ink to skin, House of Akasi stocks fashion, and Cell Therapy styles hair. Two success stories grew bigger: Eggroll Company now fills 1,500 square feet, while Fitteds moved its hat business to The Kinship.