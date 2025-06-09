Miley Cyrus Caught Off Guard by Fans Expecting a Concert at Film Festival
Fans heckled Miley Cyrus at Tribeca for not performing—so she surprised them with an a cappella version of “The Climb.”
Miley Cyrus showed up at the Tribeca Film Festival to premiere her new visual album, Something Beautiful—but some fans thought they were getting a concert, not a movie.
Joined by co-directors Brendan Walter and Jacob Bixenman, plus producer Panos Cosmatos, Cyrus was all set for a Q&A about her deeply personal project. But things took a turn when a few upset audience members interrupted, thinking their pricey tickets—one fan claimed they cost "$800"—were for a live performance.
“We thought this was a concert. We paid $800,” one person shouted from the crowd, according to a video posted on X (formerly Twitter). Another fan piled on with, “Are you actually going to sing?” Their frustration echoed through the room, leaving Cyrus visibly flustered.
But Miley didn't let the moment ruin the vibe. Later on, when someone boldly demanded she “sing ‘The Climb,’” the Hannah Montana star replied, “You have to start it.” And when they did, she dove in, singing a cappella and turning the awkwardness into a feel-good sing-along that had the whole crowd cheering.
The visual album, which officially releases in theaters on June 12, is a 55-minute film tied to her latest music. During the Q&A, Cyrus explained just how close this project is to her heart.
“I was very protective of not having very many references,” she shared as reported by Entertainment Weekly. “I wanted to be the reference. You can’t do something that no one’s ever done before with a bunch of other women on your wall.”
Lesson learned? Always read the fine print—and never count Miley Cyrus out.