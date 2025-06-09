Justin Bieber, Sexyy Red Call Out Ray J for Claiming He Slept with Her

(LEFT) – Justin Bieber attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) — (RIGHT) Sexyy Red attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

Justin Bieber is joining forces with Sexyy Red to defend her against some nasty rumors. Over the weekend, Ray J made claims on his Twitch Livestream that he and the female rapper "slept" together, sparking conversation.

During the livestream, Ray J suggests that he "slept" with her and people could "ask about him." The allegations called for a quick response from Sexyy Red herself.

"Cornball azx lyin on ya meat is weird," said Red on Instagram. "Play in yo a* not wimme. Even to be saying we "slept" on the plane together. I said Hi and kept it pushin is you coo cuh?!"

The 27-year-old rapper denies the allegations and is clear that she did not have any relations with him. She further proved herself by sharing their Instagram DMs, adding, "So dis what you doin playing wit people name on da internet?"

Following the reactions from Red, Justin Bieber also hopped online to defend Red against Ray J and his allegations. Defending his friend, Bieber posted online, "This rubs me real wrong. Sorry @Sexyyred U the GOAT."

Ray J later came to the internet to clarify his remarks and apologize to Red about his comments. He stated that he did not mean they had sex but rather slept on the plane together next to each other. "You know I playin I'm always trolling and you know I love you," he explained. "I'll make it clear right now on my main page - sorry if you mad at me - I'll male it right now. I'll make it right and I'm really sorry Sexyy."

He continued to clarify the story on another livestream hours later about running into each other on the plane and both falling asleep during the long flight. "She was sitting by me. She had her space, I had my space," he said. "We both had a long flight. We both were tired, so we went to sleep. Just like we would sleep with anybody else that sitting next to us on a plane. I went out of control and I said that I slept with Sexyy Red. That's insensitive and it's not okay and it's trolling at the highest level. I want to say, Sexyy Red, my bad."

Many reacted to the apology and the trolling that he caused by making the orginal comment to stir the pot. Others, including Fatboy SSE also responded to Ray J's comments and apology. He stated that Ray J is "too old" to be lying.