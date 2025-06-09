Charlotte Planning Department Reviews 38-Unit Duplex Project as Locals Push Back

City officials are reviewing plans for a 38-unit duplex project in East Charlotte. Submitted last October, the Rayna Place plans face strict checks from seven departments. Local residents have voiced strong opposition to the build.

The site sits on a tree-filled plot at the meeting point of Linda Lake Drive, Williams Road, and Terry Lane. Initial reviews picked up flaws in site design, soil control, traffic studies, tree protection, water flow, emergency access, and address systems.

The neighborhood watches their property values with worried eyes. Natural barriers matter here: The existing trees do more than just look nice.

"We just don't want it here. It doesn't belong here," said Kristine Fisher to WCNC Charlotte.

After two rounds of checks, the planning staff waits for updated blueprints. Each issue needs fixing before work can start. The clock ticks as builders stay silent on their next steps.

Fisher, a 30-year resident, points to water and traffic risks. Her voice shakes as she talks about safety. "With all the traffic and everything else, it's just not right for this area."

Plans show 19 buildings split into two units each. The current trees block noise and views, a shield locals want to keep. Residents push for in-person site visits rather than desk reviews.

"I think that they are looking at it on diagrams and paper, but they need the visual, they need to come out and look," Fisher stated.